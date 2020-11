DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened at an apartment complex two blocks from police headquarters Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 900 block of East Main Street shortly after 10 a.m., where they say a male sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened near a playground in the complex. Police have not confirmed if the victim is an adult or juvenile.

There were at least a dozen evidence markers on the ground.