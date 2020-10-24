Driver charged in fatal crash with motorcycle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities have arrested Robert Archie Scott of South Carolina in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Friday night.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Saunders Street. Authorities say Scott was traveling southbound on South Saunders Street when he attempted to make an illegal left turn towards the I-40 exit ramp. According to the wreck report, Scott turned in front of the motorcycle causing it to crash into the passenger side of his vehicle.

The intersection is marked indicating no left turns or U-turns.

The motorcycle driver died as a result of the injuries sustained during the crash.