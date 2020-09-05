Driver crashes through fence and into front yard of Durham home overnight

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a man crashed his car through a fence and overturned in the front yard of a Durham home.

The crash that happened in the 2900 block of Dearborn Drive around 3 a.m.

The man was transported to the hospital after sustaining injuries including head trauma.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash.

People who live in the area say this unfortunately happens all the time because there is a curve in the road that they call Dead Man’s Curve. They say there have been multiple accidents where drivers have crashed into neighbor’s yards, because they don’t slow down at the curve.