Driver dies after being ejected in Fayetteville crash, police say

The deadly crash scene in Fayetteville Saturday night. Photo from Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was ejected and died after his car and a pickup truck collided in Fayetteville Saturday evening, police said.

The crash happened just before 7:25 p.m. along the 1400 block of Skibo Road near Swain Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The wreck happened as a 2010 Nissan Maxima was heading south on Skibo Road and smashed into a 2005 Ram 3500 pickup that was turning left from Skibo Road onto Swain Street, police said.

“After the collision, the driver of the Nissan Maxima was ejected from the vehicle,” the news release said.

The Nissan driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died.

“Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit are currently on scene conducting the investigation,” the news release said.

The southbound side of Skibo Road from Swain Street toward Yadkin Road was closed after the wreck.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

