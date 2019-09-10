Driver dies, several students injured in Mississippi school bus crash

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. (WATN) – A school bus crash in northern Mississippi killed the bus driver and injured several students, officials said.

The wreck happened early Tuesday morning on Highway 72 in Benton County, Mississippi. According to the Benton County School District, there were students on the bus going to the elementary, middle, and high school in Ashland, Mississippi.

The Benton County Schools superintendent says the driver, Chester Cole, died. At least three children were airlifted to Le Bonheur in Memphis.

No further information was released.

