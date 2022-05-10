KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Roanoke Rapids woman will face charges after the Highway Patrol said she crashed during a chase and killed two people on Monday.

Just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, a trooper spotted the Charger traveling at 112 mph in a 55-mph zone on U.S. 301 south near Oscar Loop Road in Wilson County.

The Charger continued south on 301 toward Johnston County, troopers said.

After the trooper initiated the pursuit, the Highway Patrol said the Charger crossed the centerline – hitting a pickup truck head-on just southwest of Kenly on U.S. 301.

The driver of the Ford pickup, a 52-year-old Clayton man, was injured and taken to WakeMed.

(Andrew Miller/CBS 17)

The Highway Patrol said Marvin Dave Atkinson, 43, and Thatis Eugene Mickens, 56, both of Selma, were killed in the collision.

Atkinson and Mickens were passengers in the Ford, the Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the Charger, identified as Tanya Renee Terry, 45 years old of Roanoke Rapids, was injured in the collision and was also taken to WakeMed.

The Highway Patrol said warrants have been issued for Terry for two counts of second-degree murder, felony speeding to elude, and speeding 112 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Further information was not immediately available.