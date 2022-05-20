BISCOE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was killed and two, including a Biscoe police officer, were hurt during a chase and crash Thursday night in Montgomery and Moore counties.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, a chase with law enforcement started at a McDonald’s in Biscoe.

The chase ended in Moore County when the car involved crashed.

Highway Patrol says the suspect 2009 Chevy Impala was heading east on N.C. 24 in Moore County at high speed when the driver lost control and crossed the double yellow lines. The Impala ran off the road, overturned and hit a tree before coming to a stop on its passenger side.





Police chase through Montgomery County ends in fatal crash (CREDIT: Patrick Priest)

Troopers say that two people were in the vehicle at the time, and neither was wearing a seat belt.

The driver, Chase D’Carlo Bruton, 24, of Charlotte, died at the scene. The passenger, a 28-year-old from Norwood, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital by helicopter.

A Biscoe police officer also went to the hospital but was not seriously injured.

Police haven’t said what started the chase, or if any charges will be filed.