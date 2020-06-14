Driver killed after car hits SC home, troopers say

SATURDAY 11 A.M. UPDATE – The South Carolina Highway Patrol has released new information about Saturday morning’s deadly wreck on Highway 90.

Corporal Sonny Collins with the SCHP says a 2001 Toyota Camry ran off the road and struck an unoccupied house.

SCHP says the driver was killed as a result of the crash.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the person killed. Count on News13 for updates.

SATURDAY 8:40 AM UPDATE — South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms one is dead after the vehicle versus house crash.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to 8817 Highway 90 in Longs for a single vehicle versus residence call at 5:29 a.m. The vehicle caught fire.

Serious injuries are reported. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area of Highway 90 to avoid delays.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is also on scene.