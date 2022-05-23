DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The driver of a Lexus SUV was killed Saturday night when they were involved in a traffic collision on Guess Road, police said.

Around 9:30 p.m., the driver of a 2014 Lexus GX460 was headed north on Guess Road when they attempted to pass a 2016 Ford Fusion, police said.

The Lexus clipped the Fusion’s right rear panel sending the SUV across the median and southbound lanes before overturning and hitting the Eno River Bridge, police said.

The driver of the Lexus, who was not identified, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Fusion and their passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Durham police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have information on this crash, is asked to contact Investigator J. Rose at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29409 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.