WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver is OK after their car went into a creek outside Zebulon early Thursday.

The car went into Hominey Creek off Lizard Lick Road around 4 a.m.

The driver got out of the car safely just before 4:10 a.m.

Emergency Responders had Lizard Lick Road shut down just north of Reilly Hill Road following the incident.

No word on why the car went into the creek.