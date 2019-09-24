Driver on the run after crashing car while fleeing police in north Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is still on the run after crashing a car while fleeing police in north Raleigh Monday evening.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Fox Road and Norton Lane, according to Raleigh police.

Police went to stop the man’s vehicle, but he took off and crashed into a fence. Police said there was no vehicle chase.

The man then got out of the wrecked car and ran, police said. As of 8:50 p.m., the man was still not in police custody.

Several police vehicles were in the neighborhood, which is just north of I-540 and west of U.S. 401.

No other details were released.

