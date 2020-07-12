Driver thought to have crashed into the Cape Fear River found safe

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The driver of a vehicle initially thought to have crashed into the Cape Fear River on Thursday has been found safe, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The vehicle did not enter the Cape Fear River, authorities say.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, North Carolina State Highway Patrol received a report that one or two vehicles were involved in wreck on Interstate 95 southbound, just before exit 46 and possibly went over the Cape Fear River bridge and into the river below.

Southbound lanes of Interstate 95 were closed near Fayetteville and at least five water rescue boats were involved in the search Thursday night.

On Friday, 42 crew members, including 10 divers, were in nine rescue boats. A drone was also used in Friday’s search.