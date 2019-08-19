Driver ticketed after throwing dirty diaper out of car, hitting police cruiser

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A driver is going to have to pay a fine for an unusual littering offense.

Indiana State Police said a driver on I-65 in Johnson County was ticketed after throwing a dirty diaper out of a car window.

Police say it not only happened in front of a state police trooper, but it hit the trooper’s vehicle.

Littering is always bad….



Littering by throwing a used diaper out of the car window right in front of a police officer is asking for a ticket…



….especially when diaper hits said police officer’s 🚓. 🤨#PressHardFiveCopies #Ewww — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) August 19, 2019

