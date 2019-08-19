Driver ticketed after throwing dirty diaper out of car, hitting police cruiser

News

by: WISH

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A driver is going to have to pay a fine for an unusual littering offense.

Indiana State Police said a driver on I-65 in Johnson County was ticketed after throwing a dirty diaper out of a car window.

Police say it not only happened in front of a state police trooper, but it hit the trooper’s vehicle.

