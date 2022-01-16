Driving conditions deteriorate in Wake Forest, police say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Sunday’s winter storm has created dangerous driving conditions across central North Carolina and Wake Forest is no exception.

Around 11 a.m., Wake Forest police posted an image of a vehicle on its side saying conditions in the area were getting worse.

Wake Forest police said several accidents were reported Sunday due to the weather.

“Residents are strongly urged to stay put,” WFPD said.

Temperatures are forecast to reach above freezing around noon and the frozen precipitation will turn to rain for the remainder of the day.

However, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect through midnight for most of central North Carolina.