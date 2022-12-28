RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’ve asked and you’ve told us what is driving you crazy on the roads.

CBS 17’s traffic anchor launched the series back in 2019 after hearing from a number of drivers about road issues going unfixed. It has been her goal to get answers at the very least.

In 2022, road problems reported to CBS 17 varied from large potholes needing to be filled to trash littering the roads.

In fact, earlier this year, a woman in Cary wanted to know why a mattress was left on the side of Cary Towne Boulevard for months. It was picked up by the N.C. Department of Transportation shortly after we reached out about it.

One Johnston County resident reached out to Laura Smith about clogged drains on her street in Selma; it was causing flooding. Crews assessed the ditches on Firetowner Road and found they needed to be unclogged.

After the work was complete, Diedre O’Malley emailed Smith saying “GREAT JOB LAURA! Thank you for helping us powerless people out when we need it!”

Overgrown grass on the side of NC-54 on the Durham-Chapel Hill line was driving one person crazy earlier this year. The driver said it was so bad that signs were blocked. Crews quickly cut back the grass after CBS 17 reached out to the state DOT for answers.

Traffic anchor Laura Smith also found out answers about how often crews cut back grass during the summer months.

In the town of Wake Forest, a driver wanted the state DOT to look at the busy intersection of Ligon Mill Road and South Main Street. The driver believed traffic turning onto S. Main St needed a designated green turn light.

Sure enough, the NCDOT agreed and the light was installed.

Meanwhile, a Johnston County driver was worried about busy Joesphine Road not having speed limit signs. CBS 17’s Laura Smith took those concerns to N.C. DOT and crews quickly installed some new ones.

A spokesperson with the NCDOT said it appeared someone must have stolen the signs because they had installed them before we reached out.

Lastly, a dangling traffic sign worried a driver trying to turn at a busy intersection in North Hills. That intersection is Lassiter Mill Road at Six Forks Road. The sign was secured by the City of Raleigh after CBS 17 reached out.

It’s about to be a new year, and we know road problems still exist, so let our Laura Smith know what’s driving you crazy on the roads by emailing her at lsmith@cbs17.com