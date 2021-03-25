A ‘grate’ solution to potentially dangerous drain problem on Rocky Mount road

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A drain grate problem on a road in Rocky Mount is no longer driving motorists crazy after a viewer reached out to CBS 17 for help.

The drain is located on Sunset Avenue in front of the Hardees.

Last week, driver Ray Griffin sent pictures showing the drain’s grill sticking up and an orange cone on the side of the road. He said the cone normally is sitting in the middle of the drain warning drivers to go around it.

This week, Griffin sent a picture to CBS 17’s Laura Smith showing the orange cone removed from the grate in the middle of Sunset Avenue near the new Hardees fast food restaurant.

In an email to Smith, Griffin said, “It appears someone replaced the two-piece grate with a one-piece grate and removed the cone. Hopefully, it has been corrected. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate all of your help.”

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said it has been giving guidance to the Hardees developer and engineering firm to fix the drain.

“The developer changed out the two-frame grate for one, which has helped. We also have advised how they could convert this rectangular box (cut-out in the roadway) into a circular that could fit a solid manhole cover. This will improve the situation even more,” said North Carolina Department of Transportation spokesperson Andrew Barksdale.