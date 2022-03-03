DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A dark street in a Durham neighborhood is no longer driving a CBS 17 viewer crazy.

Pat Loewy sent an email to traffic anchor Laura Smith about lights that haven’t been shining for weeks.

“Two light streets have been out on my street for over a month. I contacted the HOA but got no response,” said Loewy.

CBS 17 took Loewy’s concerns to Duke Energy and crews quickly replaced the lights.

The neighborhood is near the Brier Creek area, and Pat is happy the street is bright again.

You can report lights out to Duke Energy online. Crews will replace the lights within two days of lights being reported out.

