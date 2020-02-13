Busy Brier Creek intersection without traffic lights concerns nearby residents

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A busy intersection is without traffic lights and nearby residents are urging something be done in order to keep drivers safe.

The intersection is in northwest Raleigh at Brier Creek Parkway and Alm Street and not too far away from Interstate 540 and Globe Road.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is planning to add traffic lights at the intersection and it could be happening very soon. Right now, there are poles installed but no lights.

Debroah Allgeier and her husband Charles met CBS 17’s Laura Smith at the intersection. Brier Creek Parkway is a busy road with six lanes of traffic.

Allgeier lives in a neighborhood at the intersection, but doesn’t even use it for her own safety.

“It’s extremely dangerous,” Allgier said. “I, myself, have seen at least three car accidents in the last couple of months and people are getting hurt.”

CBS 17 reached out to the NCDOT who said “we are getting close.”

Installing the traffic lights was held up by utility issues.

The NCDOT says it’s now programming and testing signal cabinets and a contractor was out there Wednesday setting the cabinets.

Crews should be at the site for the remainder of the week and next week to get the signal working, an NCDOT official said. The work is weather conditional, though. Possibly severe storms are in the forecast on Thursday.

If you have something driving you crazy on the roads email Laura Smith at LSmith@cbs17.com.

More headlines from CBS17.com: