Cary driver concerned by hole, cones in neighborhood road following water main break last year

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A hole left on a neighborhood street by a utility company is driving a resident crazy in Cary.
Allan Brunner reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers and something done.
It’s located at the intersection of Arlington Ridge and Olympic Drive near SW Cary Parkway. A picture sent to CBS 17 shows two orange cones sitting on top of the hole warning drivers of the rough area.
Brunner said a water main break occurred at the end of December. Crews fixed the break but left the hole.
The Town of Cary says it reached back out to Duke Energy to request the repair be done properly as soon as possible.
As of Monday afternoon, town officials were waiting on a plan and schedule from Duke Energy.
This story will be updated when the repair happens.
If you have something that’s driving you crazy on the roads let Laura Smith know about it by emailing her at LSmith@cbs17.com.
