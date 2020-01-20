Chapel Hill road improved following CBS 17 report

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A road driving Chapel Hill residents crazy for years has been temporarily fixed following a report by CBS 17.

The repairs to Crossland Drive come after CBS 17 aired a story showing large potholes and metal plates covering other problem spots.

New video shows potholes filled with dirt and metal plates removed. One resident said although the road isn’t complete it is much better to drive on.

The City of Durham owns and maintains road work on Crossland Drive. CBS 17’s Laura Smith was told a developer made the road worse with its construction traffic in the area. The developer, David Weekly, paid Durham for the damage.

Durham city officials said the road project has been made a priority and will be resurfaced in April.

