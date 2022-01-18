City of Raleigh cuts back overgrown trees near North Hills after complaints, CBS 17 inquiry

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A sidewalk blocked by overgrown trees in North Hills is no longer driving people crazy.

Raleigh city officials trimmed the trees around the sidewalk after CBS 17 reached out.

The sidewalk is located at the corner of Anderson Drive and Six Forks Road.

People using the sidewalk were concerned about the trees not being cut back and forcing them off on the grass to get around. But a detour is no longer needed now that trees have been cut back.

