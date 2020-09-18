City of Raleigh fixing misspelled, incorrect street sign after CBS 17 inquiry

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A neighborhood in North Raleigh is getting a new street sign after one driver complained to CBS 17 about the sign being misspelled.

The street is Autumn Oaks Lane and is located just off Falls of Neuse Road.

According to the driver, someone knocked down the sign a while back and it had to be replaced. It was driving the resident crazy because the replaced sign is spelled “Autum” and says “drive” instead of “lane”.

CBS 17’s Laura Smith reached out to the City of Raleigh to see what could be done. The transportation department worked quickly to fix the mistake. A new sign has been made and is being delivered to the neighborhood’s homeowner’s association.

City officials say the sign is a decorative post maintained by the HOA.

Residents can report street sign, sidewalk, and a host of other road issues here.

