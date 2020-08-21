Confusing lane markings outside Knightdale shopping center fixed after CBS 17 report

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Confusing turn markings on Knightdale Boulevard have been removed by North Carolina Department of Transportation crews following a CBS 17 report.
The right turn marking was left on U.S. Highway 64 Business east near Interstate 540 and after Widewaters Parkway following the lane’s conversion from a turn-only lane.
A driver concerned about the marking reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers and have it removed because it confused drivers pulling out of the shopping center.
According to the driver, the far right lane used to be a turn-only lane. Drivers could only turn into the shopping center. Now, drivers are able to continue straight.
CBS 17 reached out to the NCDOT back in July. Crews were planning to remove the paint marking on Aug. 3, they said. The change has finally been made.
