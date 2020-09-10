Dangerous, low branch over Raleigh road removed after CBS 17 inquiry

Driving You Crazy

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A large branch hanging low across a busy road in Raleigh is no longer driving a woman crazy.

A driver in Raleigh sent CBS 17 a picture of the tree branch at Blue Ridge Road and Crabtree View Place near Crabtree Valley Mall. She said she believes it’s only a matter of time before a large truck or gusty wind will bring the branch down.

Traffic anchor Laura Smith emailed City of Raleigh officials about it and the problem was quickly taken care of. Crews went out to the location and cut back the tree.

If you have something driving you crazy on the roads and want Laura Smith to get answers, email her at LSmith@cbs17.com.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories