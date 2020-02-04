Driver concerned after lights at major I-40 interchange in southeast Raleigh stop working

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers about a stretch of lights on Interstate 40 not working at night.

The lights are located in southeast Raleigh from Interstate 440 split to the Rock Quarry Road exit.

The driver who complained said they used to work nicely and helped her see at night while driving, but now that is not the case and it’s driving her crazy.

CBS 17’s Laura Smith took her concerns to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. A spokesperson said the lights don’t turn on at night because they malfunctioned about two months ago.

There’s no word on what caused the lights to stop working. The NCDOT said it is aware of the issue and plans to fix them, but they didn’t say exactly when.

“We haven’t seen any change in crash data since the lights have malfunctioned,” said a spokesperson for NCDOT.

CBS 17 will update the story as updates come in.

