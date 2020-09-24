Chapel Hill driver wants tree blocking traffic signal cut back

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A tree hanging over a busy downtown Chapel Hill road is driving at least one driver crazy because it blocks the traffic light.

The traffic light is located at E. Rosemary and Henderson streets.

Video shows the tree hanging over E. Rosemary Street.

The driver contacted CBS 17 and said they’re concerned a wreck will happen at the intersection because the tree blocks the traffic light and makes it hard to see.

CBS 17’s Laura Smith reached out to town officials. Officials said that crews are planning to cut the tree back. So far, the tree has not been cut back.

We’ll update this story when that happens.

Meanwhile, if you have something driving you crazy on the roads let Laura Smith know by emailing her at LSmith@cbs17.com. She can try to get you answers.

