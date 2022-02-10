Driving You Crazy: Driver concerned about lack of merge arrows at Raleigh interchange

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers about a new interchange in Raleigh.

Helen Tart emailed traffic anchor Laura Smith about the interchange from Wade Avenue to Capital Boulevard. She wants to see better signage telling drivers to merge.

Tart says in an email, “if you’re coming into Raleigh on Wade Ave, the new entrance to Capital Blvd going away from downtown needs arrows telling people that the lane is ending, and they need to get over a lane.”

CBS 17 took the drive to check it out and found arrows would be very helpful, so drivers know the lane ends.

Tart said before the new interchange was built the lane continued off to the Wake Forest Road exit.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, there are plans to add arrows to the Wade Avenue to Capital Boulevard northbound ramp when it warms up.

We'll stay on top of it and keep you updated.