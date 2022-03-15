RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A dangling sign over traffic in North Hills in Raleigh is no longer driving one driver crazy after CBS 17 stepped in to help.

The sign is at the Six Forks Road and Lassiter Mill Road intersection over traffic turning left into the North Hills shopping center. A picture showed the sign hanging by just one screw.

The driver who reached out to CBS 17’s Laura Smith for help was concerned strong winds would bring it down on vehicles waiting to turn.

After reaching out to the City of Raleigh, crews quickly got to work and secured the sign.

