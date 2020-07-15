Driving You Crazy: Faded lines on the Beltline concerning some drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver reached out to CBS 17 about faded lines on the Beltline.

Video shows the right white line disappear completely at Interstate 440 and Lake Boone Trail. It remains faded for several miles.

The line becomes more clear near the Glenwood Avenue exit.

One driver told CBS 17 it is nerve-racking to the driver in this location at night because you don’t know where the line ends and starts. There are three lanes of traffic where the line is faded.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the plan is to repaint the line at this location, but there is no date set right now.

