Driving You Crazy: Johnston County man wants drivers to learn how to pass correctly

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver in Johnston County reached out to CBS 17’s Laura Smith about people passing incorrectly on the road.

Jeff Robinson said it’s driving him crazy, and he wants drivers to remember the rules of the road.

“With this area being such a melting pot of drivers from all over the world, it is becoming a real problem,” said Robinson.

He thinks it would be a good idea for the North Carolina Department of Transportation to put up electronic signs that give people the rules of the road while they are driving.

“This would help new drivers to the area understand what North Carolina laws are,” said Robinson.

The driver said he sees people speeding up faster when he passes, and that is against the law.

According to the North Carolina Driver’s Handbook section on passing:

Drivers should move to the extreme right lane if traveling slowing than the posted speed limit on a multi-lane highway unless you are passing.

If traffic is collecting behind, drivers should pull over, stop, and allow vehicles to pass.

When being passed, you are required to help the driver pass and never increase your speed.

Drivers caught increasing speed on passing vehicles will be charged if caught or cause a crash resulting in property damage.

Do you have something driving you crazy on the roads? Email our Laura Smith at LSmith@cbs17.com.