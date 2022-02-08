Driving You Crazy – NCDOT fills large pothole near Crabtree Valley Mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A large pothole is driving a Raleigh driver crazy so CBS 17’s Laura Smith is getting answers.

The large hole in the pavement was located on Blue Ridge Road as you’re merging right into the parking lot at Crabtree Valley Mall.

Blue Ridge road is managed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation and crews have since filled the pothole.

Remember, you can report potholes to the NCDOT and file a claim if your vehicle is damaged by a pothole.

We have also learned Blue Ridge Road between Glenwood Avenue through Crabtree Valley Avenue is currently under contract to be resurfaced this summer. One section was paved in 1998 and the other portion was paved in 2003.

