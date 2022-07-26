DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- Take a drive around the Triangle, and you will likely notice overgrown grass and vegetation lining highways and interstates.

One driver reached out to CBS 17 about the condition of NC-54 in Durham between I-40 and Barbee Chapel Road. This is near the Chapel Hill line.

The knee length grass is lining the highway and even blocking some road signs, including one speed limit.

After CBS 17 reached out to the N.C. Department of Transportation, crews got to work to improve the area, but the job wasn’t done very well with patches of tall grass left over. A spokesperson for the state DOT said it would continue mowing this week.

“This will be our fourth cycle, so we will be mowing it one more time in late September. We will also have our crews check the signs in the area for visibility,” N.C. DOT’s Aaroon Moody.

Before: Overgrown grass

After: grass maintained

The state mows interstates and highways it manages five times per year starting in mid-April and ending in October. Trimming trees and other vegetation is done on an as-needed basis.

“Similar to most industries across the country, the transportation industry is being impacted by labor shortages,” said Moody.

Not only that, but the N.C. DOT is also dealing with “unprecedented labor and material challenges” which could impact the timeline of projects.

“Contractors are taking steps to maintain delivery schedules on projects. Certain operations may experience some lower production rates, but contractors have been compensating for this by shifting resources where possible,” said N.C. DOT spokesperson Aaron Moody.

CBS 17 will stay on top of this story.

In the meantime, do you have something driving you crazy on the roads? Email traffic anchor Laura Smith, and she will get you answers. Her email address is lsmith@cbs17.com