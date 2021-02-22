Duke Energy quickly repairs broken power pole in Raleigh neighborhood following CBS 17 inquiry

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A viewer reached out to CBS 17 about a broken power line pole driving her crazy in her North Raleigh neighborhood.

Gloria Floyd said it appeared unsafe – broken at the bottom and leaning – and hoped to see the power line pole replaced with a new one. It’s located off Capital Boulevard in the 3400-block of Starmount Drive.

CBS 17 reached out to Duke Energy and the work quickly got done.

A spokesperson for Duke Energy said the utility company was waiting on the telecom company to complete their line transfer from their broken pole to the new pole.

“Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We work to address these broken poles as quickly as possible, but sometimes the transfers of lines and equipment from other utilities (phone, telecom, data) cause the process to take longer than we would like. We do appreciate the patience of our customers in the area as we have completed this pole replacement,” said Jeff Broks, a Duke Energy spokesperson.

