Durham jogger concerned after lights on American Tobacco Trail bridge continue to burn out

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a new year and there’s a good chance you still have a list of things driving you crazy on the roads.

We want to help you get answers, as we did for a driver in Durham who wanted to know why most of the lights are out along the American Tobacco Trail pedestrian bridge.

This is the bridge over Interstate 40 near the Streets at Southpoint mall.

Holly Hayes, a real estate agent, said she runs over the pedestrian bridge and loved it when all of the lights were working when it first opened.

“I just noticed that the lights were going out more and more, so I reached out using the Durham One-Call app and put a request in. I’m not sure who was responsible so I put a request in and I got no response,” Hayes said.

After getting no response, Hayes reached out to CBS 17’s Laura Smith hoping to get answers. She said lights have been slowly going out over the last few years.

Durham city officials confirmed approximately 25 percent of the lights have been out on the American Tobacco Trail pedestrian bridge. The General Services team is planning to have their electrician replace the burned-out bulbs.

Once the new bulbs ship and work begins, we’ll let you know.

If you have something driving you crazy on the roads, email Laura Smith at LSmith@cbs17.com.