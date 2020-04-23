Durham railroad tracks riddled with potholes fixed after drivers complain, CBS 17 steps in

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Several people reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers about railroad tracks riddled with potholes in Durham.

The railroad tracks are located near the Food Bank Warehouse at Hoover Road and Angier Avenue. In separate emails, drivers said it has been in bad shape for years.

“The railroad tracks is completely exposed from paved road,” one driver said.

“About 1/25 mile of road makes your vehicle auto shop prone. This area of road has been messed up for years, especially the railroad tracks. Please get answers so I can utilize this area more for the sake of time and as!” a second email to CBS 17 read.

CBS 17’s Laura Smith reached out to CSX Transportation. Crews that week resurfaced the tracks and CBS 17 confirmed the work.

Video shows the tracks at Hoover and Angier Avenue resurfaced.

In a statement, CSX Transportation said “there are two tracks at this crossing. The south track belongs to Norfolk Southern and the north track belongs to CSX. CSX maintenance crews recently resurfaced and repaved our crossing, however the Norfolk Southern crossing has not been worked. Additionally, the roadway approaching the track is the responsibility of the county or city.”

Norfolk Southern sent a statement to CBS 17:

Thank you for reaching out to Norfolk Southern with this community concern. I’ve spoken with our local track inspector who went out to the site and reports it in good, safe condition. We have recently performed maintenance work on the crossing within the last few months, as part of our commitment to keep the tracks safe for train operation. I echo the comments from my CSX counterparts that if the concerns are with the roadway approaches, they need to be directed to the local roadway authority. I encourage members of the public to contact us directly if there are additional concerns. They may report rough crossings to (800) 453-2530.

