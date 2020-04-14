Durham road resurfaced last year already full of potholes due to ‘misunderstanding’

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham road recently resurfaced has potholes again and one man said it’s driving him crazy.

Daniel Allums reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers and something done about it.

The potholes are located on Ashe Street near the intersection with Cody Street.

Pictures show potholes on Ashe Street and chunks of asphalt sticking above the road.

“Driving the posted speed limit down this stretch is very dangerous as the damaged portion literally pulls your car into it, leaving you with very little control,” said Allums.

He said he notified the City of Durham “multiple times through the Durham One Call app, but has failed to respond.”

CBS 17’s Laura Smith sent pictures to city officials.

According to Marvin Williams, Director of Durham’s Public Works Department, “This was repaved last year under our annual repaving contract. There was a misunderstanding of instructions by our contractor and this section received a thinner section of asphalt than we required.”

Williams said repairs were scheduled for April 2020, but are temporarily paused.

Work is expected to start in May or June 2020.

If you have something driving you crazy on the roads let CBS 17’s Laura Smith know about it. Email her at LSmith@cbs17.com.

More headlines from CBS17.com: