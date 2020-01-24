Faded lines at busy I-40 interchange in Cary causing issues for drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers about faded lines at a busy interchange with Interstate 40.

The location is Harrison Avenue to westbound I-40 in Wake County, near one of Umstead State Park’s main entrances.

There are two lanes of traffic that turn left onto the westbound ramp, but there are no lanes for two lanes of traffic.

A woman said it’s driving her crazy and she wants the North Carolina Department of Transportation to fix it because she has been run off the road before making a turn at the location at night.

CBS 17’s Laura Smith took a drive to the location and noticed the faded lines and the confusion among drivers. The biggest worry is that drivers don’t realize once they are on the ramp that there are still two lanes of traffic that need to merge.

At the end of the ramp, closer to I-40 westbound, lines reappear which indicates it’s time for new paint.

NCDOT said its traffic crew will check the location out and make the area a priority.

A spokesperson for NCDOT said “striping is handled by a contractor and not in-house staff. Once it is determined an area will get striping work, and it is its ‘turn’ for new paint, the contractor is contacted and the work is scheduled, depending on its availability.”

Repainting the lines will require the contractor to put together a work zone safety plan since lane closures will be needed to get this work done. The NCDOT has to approve the plan before anything gets started.

The NCDOT has no timetable for when all of this might happen.

You can report potholes and faded lines to the DOT by clicking this link.

