Faded lines at busy NC-55/I-540 intersection in Cary fixed after CBS 17 report

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Lines have been repainted through a busy intersection in Cary.

A driver reached out to CBS 17 about lines that weren’t visible turning left from N.C. Highway 55 to toll Interstate 540 near the Parkside Town Commons Shopping Center. He said he had a number of close calls and hoped for something to get done.

CBS 17 went to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for answers. The NCDOT sent a crew to the location and recently repainted the dashed white lines.

If you have something driving you crazy on the roads email Laura Smith at LSmith@cbs17.com so she can get you answers.

