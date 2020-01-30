Following CBS 17 report, Chapel Hill neighborhood’s road fixed, resurfaced after years of issues

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Following years or issues, a road has been repaired after CBS 17 took drivers’ concerns to City of Durham officials.
Crossland Drive near Old State Highway 54 Service is on the Durham-Chapel Hill line and is considered to be in a Chapel Hill neighborhood, but it’s owned and maintained by the City of Durham.
A driver reached out to the CBS 17 after not having success getting it repaired.
According to city officials, the road was in poor condition before a developer made it worse with its construction traffic. The developer, David Weekly, paid the city for repairs.
The road wasn’t expected to be resurfaced until the spring, however, residents sent CBS 17 pictures showing the work done. The road is resurfaced and residents told CBS 17 the road is “much better.”
