Apex officials improve median so it’s easier to see at night after CBS 17 inquiry

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A busy intersection in Apex is no longer driving a driver crazy because crews made it easier to see at night.

Joann Garry reached out to CBS 17’s traffic anchor Laura Smith hoping to get answers about the median located at N.C. Highway 55 and Apex Peakway. Garry said she has hit the concrete median turning left from N.C. 55 because it’s hard to see at night.

“I do that route frequently. N.C. 55 is big, I drive that a lot to get to my house and I have to make that left-hand turn, so every time I go around that corner it’s really good and now much safer,” said Garry.

The Town of Apex sent a crew to the location after CBS 17 reached out. Reflectors and signage were added to the intersection.

“I couldn’t believe how quickly they installed that sign. I was very excited because it’s annoyed me ever since I’ve moved to the house that I did,” said Garry.

