Holly Springs residents want dangerous, narrow bridge replaced in busy area of town

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A narrow and old bridge is driving some residents crazy in the Town of Holly Springs.

The bridge is on Old Holly Springs Apex Road over Little Branch Creek.

Dough Whitehill, who lives in the 12 Oaks neighborhood down the road, spoke out for a group of residents in hopes of getting answers about when the bridge will be replaced.

“There is a whole lot of building going on. There are young drivers and this is a difficult bridge to navigate,” said Whitehill.

He said traffic has picked up in the last two years since the opening of an exit along Interstate 540. He worries there will be a serious crash over the old bridge sooner rather than later.

CBS 17 met Doug Whitehill at the bridge to see the problem. Laura Smith reported seeing vehicles, especially larger ones, slam on brakes before going over the bridge. There is also a sign already up warning drivers of the narrow bridge.

Whitehill said some tractor-trailers even use the entire bridge just to get across safely since it is on a curve. He also complained about a pothole that drivers try to avoid.

Laura Smith took Whitehill’s concerns to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Crews were sent to the bridge to patch the pothole last Wednesday.

As for the bridge, the plan is to replace it but that won’t happen until 2022. We are told the new bridge could have bike-pedestrian lanes, but a final design has not been set yet.

The NCDOT released a statement:

All survey work on the project has been done. It was built in 1956 so it has outdated design standards for a bridge. At 64 years old, it has reached its lifespan and although still safe for travel, it needs to be replaced. We are aware of the increased traffic in the area and are working with the Town of Holly Springs regarding potential design options regarding the bridge.”

There are no public meetings set to be held on the issue in the near future.

