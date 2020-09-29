Incorrect, misspelled Raleigh neighborhood street sign gets replaced after CBS 17 report

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new sign is standing in a Raleigh neighborhood and is no longer driving residents crazy.

The sign had a spelling error and a resident contacted CBS 17 to say they wanted it fixed. The sign is in a neighborhood north of Interstate 540 and off of Falls of Neuse Road.

The City of Raleigh fixed a misspelled and incorrect street sign after a CBS 17 inquiry.

Autumn Oaks Lane was spelled without an “N” and said “Drive” instead of “Lane.”

CBS 17 took the driver’s concern to the City of Raleigh and the error was quickly fixed within two weeks.

The new sign is now up – and it’s correct.

