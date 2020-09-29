RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new sign is standing in a Raleigh neighborhood and is no longer driving residents crazy.
The sign had a spelling error and a resident contacted CBS 17 to say they wanted it fixed. The sign is in a neighborhood north of Interstate 540 and off of Falls of Neuse Road.
Autumn Oaks Lane was spelled without an “N” and said “Drive” instead of “Lane.”
CBS 17 took the driver’s concern to the City of Raleigh and the error was quickly fixed within two weeks.
The new sign is now up – and it’s correct.
If you have something driving you crazy on the roads, email Laura Smith at LSmith@cbs17.com so she can get you answers.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Bodycam video shows the scene after the Breonna Taylor shooting
- US census to end Oct. 5, despite court order
- Incorrect, misspelled Raleigh neighborhood street sign gets replaced after CBS 17 report
- Unsurprisingly, dentists advise against participating in TikTok teeth filing challenge
- Trump’s massive personal debt a national security concern, ethics experts say
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now