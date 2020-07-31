Incorrectly marked lane near Knightdale shopping center is cause for concern, driver says

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Paint marking left on a reconstructed road is driving one driver crazy in Knightdale.

The driver reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers and the turn arrow removed from U.S. Highway 64 Business east near Interstate 540 and after Widewaters Parkway.

According to the driver, the far right lane used to be a turn only lane. Drivers could only turn into the shopping center. Now, drivers are able to continue straight.

The problem is the turn only paint marking is still on the road and the driver wants it removed because he says drivers pulling out of the shopping center expect drivers to pull into the shopping center, but that rarely happens.

CBS 17 reached out to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Crews are planning to remove the paint marking on Aug. 3, they said.

