Issues at Raleigh intersection fixed after residents take concerns to CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people who recently reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers about a Raleigh intersection are happy to see changes have been made to make it safer.

The intersection is at Old Buffaloe Road and Baugh Street in Starmount. Gloria Floyd and Elton Misner were concerned about a leaning broken power pole and a flashing red light not working on top of a stop sign.

CBS 17’s Laura Smith took their concerns to the City of Raleigh and Duke Energy and changes have since been made.

Duke Energy said the pole was broken by a car crash. They didn’t say when exactly that happened, but according to Floyd, it had been broken for at least two months.

In a statement to CBS 17, a spokesperson for Duke Energy said, “We were waiting for the telecom companies (AT&T and Spectrum) to complete the transfer of their lines to the new pole. Duke Energy is looking into why it took so long for those utilities to transfer the lines” and apologized “if it caused concern to our customers in that area.”

After the story aired Thursday on CBS 17, the light on the stop sign was replaced and crews removed the removed the broken power pole.

“Thank you soooo much Laura! I can’t tell you how much we appreciate everything you’ve done to make that intersection safer! I wish we could return the favor,” Floyd wrote in an email to CBS 17.

