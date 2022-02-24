CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver reached out to CBS 17 for help with a crosswalk that does not have lighting.

In an email, Helen Cuccaro said “it is very hard to see if someone is in the crosswalk because there are no lights. Any chance you could help?”

The crosswalk is located at Morrisville Parkway and Cozy Oak Avenue and down the road from Hope School Greenway. A picture sent to CBS 17’s Laura Smith shows how dark the crosswalk is at night.

Cuccaro said she uses it daily and is worried drivers won’t see her. Since taking her concerns to Cary town officials, CBS 17 has learned work is underway to get lighting at the crosswalk – but it’s going to be a process.

Kyle Hubert, senior project manager for Cary’s Transportation Department, said Morrisville Parkway is maintained by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

“Associated street lighting installation would need to be designed by Duke and approved by NCDOT through an encroachment agreement,” said Hubert.

He says that process includes Duke Energy surveying and providing a light design. The Town of Cary has submitted a formal request to Duke Energy to begin the lighting design.

“Duke has indicated that they will work to expedite this request,” said Hubert.

He said the next steps include:

Duke to perform surveys

Duke to provide design

NCDOT and Cary to approve the design

Cary to acquire any needed right of way/easements

Duke and Cary enter contract including costs

Duke orders materials

Duke installs lights

Hubert estimates the process could take between 3 and 6 months.

CBS 17's Laura Smith will update the story as work gets underway.