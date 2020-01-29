Local driver urges NCDOT to fix massive bump on US-70 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get an area of Glenwood Avenue smoothed out.

Michael Stewart says there are bumps on the westbound side, from Raleigh to Durham, that have been there for years. The problem spots are right after you pass through the T.W. Alexander Drive intersection.

“If driving the posted speed limit, when hitting those bumps, depending on the vehicle and tires, you can damage your car. I understand it’s a heavily traveled road, but this is very dangerous,” said Stewart.

Pictures shared to CBS 17 show pavement lifted and creating the bumpy drive.

Laura Smith drove to the location to check it out and it was no smooth ride. It catches you off-guard and it is hard to see in order to avoid it.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation sent a crew to the location after CBS 17 reached out and found the bump is from a “buckled concrete joint under the asphalt surface.”

A spokesperson for the NCDOT said it’s not a major safety concern at this time and it will keep an eye on it and “get it when we can.”

We will keep you updated as improvements are made.

If you have something that is driving you crazy on the roads let Laura Smith know about it so she can get answers for you. E-mail her at LSmith@cbs17.com.

More headlines from CBS17.com: