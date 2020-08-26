Massive bumps on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh finally fixed after resurfacing project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A stretch of Glenwood Avenue is no longer driving a Raleigh man crazy.

Michael Stewart drives to Durham using U.S. Route 70 each morning. In January, he reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers about when bumps in the road would get fixed.

In an email, Stewart said “if driving the posted speed limit, when hitting those bumps, depending on the vehicle and tires, you can damage your car. I understand it’s a heavily traveled road, but this is very dangerous.”

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said it had plans to resurface this location at the time CBS 17 reached out. The project included resurfacing 3.5 miles of U.S. 70 from Sherron Road/Miami Boulevard to TW Alexander Drive. Crews recently wrapped up the project.

Stewart noticed and said “the road is paved and is very smooth.”

If you have something driving you crazy on the roads, email Laura Smith so she can get answers for you. Her email is LSmith@cbs17.com.

