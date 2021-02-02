Misleading road sign near I-540 in Knightdale removed after CBS 17 inquiry

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A misleading road sign is no longer driving one driver crazy in Knightdale after it was recently removed.

The sign used to be on Knightdale Boulevard at Interstate 540 and read “LANED ENDS 3200 feet.” The driver who reached out to CBS 17 said the lane actually continued for several miles and confused drivers.

CBS 17 reached out to the North Carolina Department of Transportation and found the removal of the sign was on their to-do list. Crews removed pavement markings from this location several months ago.

The “LANE ENDS 3200 feet” sign was recently removed and the driver is very happy about it.

