NCDOT approves traffic signal for major Apex intersection after multiple crashes

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A busy intersection in the Town of Apex will soon get a traffic signal installed.

The intersection connects two major thoroughfares, Olive Chapel Road and Richardson Road, south of U.S. Highway 64.

Russell Dalton, Town of Apex senior transportation engineer, said a lot of residents were concerned about the collisions at the intersection and requested a traffic signal be installed.

“With all of the growth we’re seeing in southwest Apex, plus the connection to 64 and all of that growth on the new connection to the corridor, volume did start to go up,” said Dalton.

He said the North Carolina Department of Transportation conducted a study and found a traffic signal is warranted at Olive Chapel Road and Richardson Road.

“It’s the intersection of two major thoroughfares, so you have Olive Chapel Road and Richardson, that intersection has always been there for many years, but the difference here is the fourth leg of the intersection, the north leg was connected and then it was connected to U.S. 64,” said Dalton.

Dalton said the developer, Lennar at Smith Farm, has cleared installation of the traffic signal once ready.

“Considering the traffic disruptions from COVID and recent crashes, NCDOT staff no longer think it’s prudent to delay for another volume warrant study,” said Dalton.

The developer is working to schedule a date and that construction could begin by this summer.

In early January, the Apex Police Department posted on its Facebook page updating residents about the intersection. The post received nearly 30 comments. One Facebook user, Donna Taylor, said the “issue at this intersection is that it is difficult to see the oncoming traffic once stopped, as there are dips in either direction on Olive Chapel. On-coming vehicles are hidden.”

CBS 17’s Laura Smith requested crash data from the Apex Police Department at Olive Chapel Road and Richardson Road. It showed 20 crashes between 2015 and 2020. Nearly half of those crashes occurred in 2020.

This story will be updated when construction begins.

Do you have something driving you crazy on the roads? Let Laura Smith know. She can get you answers. Send her an email at LSmith@CBS17.com.