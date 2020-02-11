NCDOT lowers speed limit, puts up sign outside Durham high school after CBS 17 report

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham school now has a school zone speed limit after CBS 17 reached out to the North Carolina Department of Transportation with concerns from parents and school staff.

Research Triangle High School is located off busy N.C. Highway 54 between the Durham Freeway and Davis Drive.

The speed limit used to remain 45 mph near the school until this week. A new sign warns drivers of an approaching school and a speed limit of 35 mph during school hours.

Eric Grunden, head of the school, reached out to CBS 17’s Laura Smith in late 2019 after claiming to have little luck with the NCDOT.

Transportation officials said the school was in an old office building and sat far enough away from the road and that’s why it was without a school zone speed limit. However, the school did have a crosswalk painted on the road warning drivers.

Engineers got in touch with Grunden and were able to make the school zone safer for students in February.

